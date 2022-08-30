Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) vs. United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Head to Head Survey

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank OZK and United Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 5 1 0 2.17 United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank OZK presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. United Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Bank OZK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank OZK pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bank OZK and United Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.19 billion 4.30 $579.00 million $4.29 9.49 United Bankshares $1.07 billion 4.72 $367.74 million $2.58 14.58

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than United Bankshares. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of United Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 45.73% 12.42% 2.09% United Bankshares 33.26% 7.53% 1.19%

Summary

Bank OZK beats United Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. In addition, it provides trust and wealth services, such as personal, custodial, investment management, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services comprising trustee, paying and registered transfer agent, and other incidental services. Further, the company offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Additionally, it provides ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 240 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

