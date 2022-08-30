BankSocial (BSL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.52 Million

BankSocial (BSL) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, BankSocial has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One BankSocial coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BankSocial has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BankSocial Coin Profile

BSL is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

