Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Purchases 3,000 Shares

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald acquired 3,000 shares of Bapcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.52 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of A$19,545.00 ($13,667.83).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Bapcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Bapcor’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

