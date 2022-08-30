Base Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,781.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $482,581.23 and $17,781.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

