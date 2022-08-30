Berenberg Bank Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €19.10 ($19.48) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.76. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

