BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $4.28 million and $7,388.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

BHPCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

