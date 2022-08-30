Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Big Lots stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $623.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
