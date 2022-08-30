Biswap Price Tops $0.30 (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Biswap has a market capitalization of $81.13 million and $6.89 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00832062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Biswap Coin Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Buying and Selling Biswap
