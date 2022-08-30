BitBall Trading Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $578,512.45 and $2,332.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,334.79 or 0.99955394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00057595 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024722 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001314 BTC.

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

