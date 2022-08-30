BitBall Trading Up 56.9% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $578,504.98 and approximately $2,735.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,303.56 or 0.99810359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00059206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024661 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

