Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Cap of $993,494.02 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $993,494.02 and $448.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

