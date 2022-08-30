Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.79 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.34 or 0.00114722 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $408.76 million and $10.79 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00311148 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00080621 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

