Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $11.25 or 0.00056377 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $137.32 million and approximately $27.64 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

