BitcoinPoS Trading 147.8% Higher This Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 86% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $735,077.32 and approximately $2,028.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 147.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,988,143 coins and its circulating supply is 5,776,689 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

