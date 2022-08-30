BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $5,196.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00304213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00115140 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00080615 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,531,853,639 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

