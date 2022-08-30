Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.96 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $191.96 million and $264,526.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $11.96 or 0.00058809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

