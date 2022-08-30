BitSong Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (BTSG)

BitSong (BTSG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. BitSong has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $42,214.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSong coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSong has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00135279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080670 BTC.

BTSG is a coin. BitSong’s total supply is 121,925,429 coins and its circulating supply is 63,225,132 coins. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSong using one of the exchanges listed above.

