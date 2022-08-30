BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0013

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $47,661.33 and approximately $55,002.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

