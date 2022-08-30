BMO Capital Markets Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $43.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. Open Text has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

