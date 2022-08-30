Bogged Finance (BOG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95,702.00

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Bogged Finance has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.44 or 0.00582191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00264316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018480 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

BOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

