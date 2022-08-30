Bogged Finance Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Bogged Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,404.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00575149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00259507 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016983 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

BOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bogged Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

