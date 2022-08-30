BOMB Reaches One Day Volume of $127,533.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $204,008.56 and approximately $127,533.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,888.03 or 0.99987573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00060154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024763 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,165 coins and its circulating supply is 890,377 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

