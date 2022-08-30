Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the July 31st total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Boqii Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE BQ opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Boqii has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.81.
Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.32. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 66.06% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boqii
Boqii Company Profile
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boqii (BQ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.