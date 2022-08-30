Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the July 31st total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Boqii Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BQ opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Boqii has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.32. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 66.06% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boqii by 129.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Boqii by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boqii during the first quarter worth $1,460,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

