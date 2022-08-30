Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BXP. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

