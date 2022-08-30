Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Position Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,302 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BOX worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

