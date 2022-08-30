British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

