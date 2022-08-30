Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

