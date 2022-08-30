Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,416.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $31,416.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00739214 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.