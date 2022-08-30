Cake Monster Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,767.00 (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Cake Monster has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $38,767.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cake Monster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,016,182 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.

