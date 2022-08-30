Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 598,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.75 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

