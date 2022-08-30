Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $36.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

