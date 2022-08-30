Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

