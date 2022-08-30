Carbon Coin Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carbon Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Carbon Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00135279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080670 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

CXRBN is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

