Carlos J. Vazquez Sells 9,635 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 59.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Popular by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after buying an additional 273,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 4,587.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,551,000 after buying an additional 236,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

