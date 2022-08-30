Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Casey’s General Stores worth $27,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $217.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $222.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.55.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.89.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

