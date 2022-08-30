Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at UBS Group

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Catalent by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

