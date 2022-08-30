Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Catalent by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Catalent by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Catalent by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

