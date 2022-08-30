CateCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.00 Million (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. CateCoin has a market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CateCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CateCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

About CateCoin

CateCoin (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CateCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CateCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

