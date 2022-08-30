Catgirl (CATGIRL) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Catgirl (CATGIRL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Catgirl has a market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $515,219.00 worth of Catgirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catgirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Catgirl has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Catgirl
Catgirl’s official Twitter account is @catgirlcoin.
Buying and Selling Catgirl
Receive News & Updates for Catgirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catgirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.