Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) CEO Michael Andrew Franklin Purchases 4,790 Shares of Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Andrew Franklin bought 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cedar Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE:CDR opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $395.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $29.26.
Cedar Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $19.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
