Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) CEO Michael Andrew Franklin Purchases 4,790 Shares of Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Andrew Franklin bought 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cedar Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CDR opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $395.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

Cedar Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $19.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Realty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

