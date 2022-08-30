Centaur Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Centaur has a market cap of $357,527.97 and $548.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00134765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00081724 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.