Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £1,914.70 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,914.70 ($2,313.56).

On Monday, July 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,208 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,920.96 ($2,321.12).

On Monday, June 27th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,354 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.74 ($2,303.94).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 78.67 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.72. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 49.70 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

