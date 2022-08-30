Chihuahua (HUAHUA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $192,138.00

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Chihuahua has a market cap of $8.29 million and $192,138.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chihuahua has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One Chihuahua coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chihuahua alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chihuahua Profile

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.

Chihuahua Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chihuahua should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chihuahua using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chihuahua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chihuahua and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.