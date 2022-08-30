Citigroup Inc. Has $51.02 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $51,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $307.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.21.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.14.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

