Citigroup Inc. Has $55.26 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $55,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Activity

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

