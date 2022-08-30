Citigroup Inc. Has $67.13 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $67,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.