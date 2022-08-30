Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,389 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 26,139,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $66,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.