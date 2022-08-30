Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,858,401 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,692,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858,401 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $48,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,754 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 75.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iQIYI by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
