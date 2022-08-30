Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Cognition Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGTX. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

