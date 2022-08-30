Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of BIOLASE worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 783,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.